NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,789,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

