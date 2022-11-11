Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
JLS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $21.40.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
