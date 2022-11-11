NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.48 on Thursday, hitting C$13.96. 216,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.38. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,239,802.27. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$109,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,113,424.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,243 shares of company stock worth $664,319.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

