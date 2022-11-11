Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the October 15th total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuwellis Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 600,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.38.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.