Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the October 15th total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuwellis Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 600,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

About Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuwellis stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Nuwellis worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

