Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $22,591.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,189 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,591.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

