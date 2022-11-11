Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

