Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPINL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 17,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

