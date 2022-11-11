OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

About OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

