OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. UBS Group AG increased its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 38.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

