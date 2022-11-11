OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Further Reading
