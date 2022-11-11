Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Olaplex in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.