Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stake Decreased by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lessened its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 1.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.