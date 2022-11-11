OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

OLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

