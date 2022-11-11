OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $51.05. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,385. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.