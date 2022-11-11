ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 11,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,615. The company has a market cap of $382.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,671 shares of company stock worth $73,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ON24 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

