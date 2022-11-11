One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

OLP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,373. The company has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 96.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

