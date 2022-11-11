OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $34.55

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $33.26. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 181,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 39.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $222,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.