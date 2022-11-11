Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in October

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OPHLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

