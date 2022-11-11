OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Purchases $23,779.50 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $23,779.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,218,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Brian Choi acquired 12,569 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $139,767.28.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Choi bought 17,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $196,350.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi acquired 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $66,676.00.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

