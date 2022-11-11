Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.