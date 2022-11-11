Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

