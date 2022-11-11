Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NYSE TREX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

