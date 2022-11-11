Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.