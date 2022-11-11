Oppenheimer Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $80.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $130.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

