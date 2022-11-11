Oppenheimer Weighs in on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance
127619 has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
