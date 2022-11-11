OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. OppFi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,547.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,352.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,140 shares of company stock worth $168,009. 88.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in OppFi in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OppFi by 204.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

