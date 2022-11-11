Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Optiva Price Performance
Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. Optiva has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.17.
About Optiva
