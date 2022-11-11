Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

ORCL traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $77.80. 266,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,722. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

