Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 132.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

