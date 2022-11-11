Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 74.7% in October

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

