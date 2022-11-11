ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.1 %

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,486 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 228,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

