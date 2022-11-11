Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the October 15th total of 197,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

Orion Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Orion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,212,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 24.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,072,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 89.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,804,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,120,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 51,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 8.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,097,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

