Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 16th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 288,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

