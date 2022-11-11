Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 1,299,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

