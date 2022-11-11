Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 13,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,696. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

