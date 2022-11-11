Osmosis (OSMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.88 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $345.32 million and $18.88 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00007219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

