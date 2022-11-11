Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $239,153.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,306.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00360309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00125551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00605651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00225799 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,656,538 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

