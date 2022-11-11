Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

