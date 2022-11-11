Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.42.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
