PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

