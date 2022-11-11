Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTVE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

