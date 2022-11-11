Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 28,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,163,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,831,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

