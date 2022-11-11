Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.