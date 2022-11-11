Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.02 on Friday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $360.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

