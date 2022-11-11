Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

