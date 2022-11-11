Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $90.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

