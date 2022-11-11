Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $3,082,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 663,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 5.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $31.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,952. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.05.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

