Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $217,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $113.94. 836,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536,348. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $469.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

