Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.65. Approximately 3,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 226,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Palomar Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $939,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,534,308.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,011,190 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palomar by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Palomar by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Palomar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

