Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

