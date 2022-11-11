PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $582.36 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00023671 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $582.36 million and $42.73 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 345,583,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,159,754 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

