Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Up 8.6%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 1,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,848,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069,516 shares in the company, valued at $260,848,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,694 shares of company stock worth $7,878,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 331.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 255,781 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

